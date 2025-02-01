The Ultimate Pork Shoulder Substitute Might Be Beef

When it comes to succulent, slow-cooked meats, it's hard to top pork shoulder. Whether you patiently roast it to yield meaty goodness encased in crispy skin or you throw the meat into the slow cooker for mouthwatering pulled pork, it's hard to go wrong with the cut. But, say you're keen to experience the tender meat magic, yet pork shoulder isn't available. Perhaps surprisingly, one of the best substitutes is actually beef chuck.

The composition of fat and meat is similar between pork shoulder and beef chuck. After all, the two cuts come from the same general region of their respective animal, sourced from an area just above the front legs. Give them time and low heat, and they both break down into richly flavored shreds of meat. Plus, reaching for beef chuck caters to those steering away from pork for cultural, dietary, and other reasons. Throw in the fact that beef chuck is inexpensive, and the appeal of the pork shoulder substitute becomes clear.