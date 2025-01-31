Save Your Money And Avoid This Vegan Chocolate Bar We Ranked The Worst

Vegan chocolate is just as tasty and complex as conventional popular chocolate brands. In fact, many dark chocolates are naturally vegan. Just like regular chocolate brands, some vegan brands can unfortunately miss the mark. Ingredients like cocoa butter, coconut milk, and oat milk can work just fine as a milk replacement, but sometimes the flavor or texture isn't great for other reasons. One bar you should consider leaving out of your cart is Brooklyn Born Chocolate's paleo vegan milk chocolate.

Chowhound ranked this one the lowest out of 13 vegan chocolate bars that we taste tested, predominantly due to an off-putting texture that was starch-like. As for flavor, it was slightly earthy but with a cloying stevia-esque sweetness, which is strange considering the chocolate is made with coconut sugar. The bar's ingredients list is short, containing cacao butter, coconut sugar, almonds, cashews, pea protein, cacao liquor, and sea salt. The fact that cacao liquor, which is essentially the chocolate component of this bar, is listed last is likely why it lacks a rich, complex flavor.

It makes sense that this vegan chocolate bar would have an unpleasant starch-like texture, as one of its ingredients is pea protein. It's great to sneak in a little extra protein to sweet treats, but pea protein is known to have a gritty texture and a slightly bitter, vegetal flavor, so maybe, it simply does not belong in a chocolate bar. Brooklyn Born Chocolate isn't the most affordable option either, as four chocolate bars will cost you $24.