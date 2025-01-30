The Origins Of The Iconic Beer Stein

Chances are good that your bartender at the local dive isn't handing off your pilsner in a stein. Steins are a bizarre piece of beer glassware, often holding almost double the amount of liquid as the classic pint. In fact, they're not even made of glass half the time. Stein is short for steinzeugkrug, a word combining "stone" and "tankard." They were traditionally made of pewter, with wood, glass, and ceramic as secondary options. These chunky jugs come with a handle and lid, and artisans spend a long time engraving or painting intricate designs around the body. Aside from being cool items to sit on your shelf or enjoy copious amounts of beer from, steins have a fascinating history for how they got here.

What sets the stein apart from other glassware is its lid, and it wasn't a decorative choice. In the 1300s, the bubonic plague swept through Europe with a death toll in the millions. It reached far and wide through port trade, where fleas and rats transferred it to humans. Medieval Germans didn't have a full grasp of pandemic diseases, but they knew enough to try to protect themselves. Food regulations such as labeling spoiled meat and covering food and drinks were made law. The stein and its lid were part of this movement, as a measure to prevent flies and other contaminants from infecting their prized German beer.