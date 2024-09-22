Pop Canned Cinnamon Rolls In The Air Fryer For The Quickest Sweet Snack
There is nothing better than waking up to the sweet smell of cinnamon rolls in the oven. The delicious pastry is made with a yeasty dough, stuffed with a cinnamon sugar mixture, and topped with a rich icing typically made with cream cheese or powdered sugar. Not only can you buy canned cinnamon rolls, but you can also make them from scratch. There are several ways to spruce up a can of cinnamon rolls for a homemade taste, like pouring heavy cream on top of them prior to baking to give them a lighter and fluffier texture. But are you looking for a quick and easy hack to create something a bit different than the traditional cinnamon roll? Try popping them into the air fryer — which can be used to cook many unexpected foods.
You can bake canned cinnamon rolls in the air fryer for a crisper texture. Pop them into the appliance at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight or nine minutes. Or, you can use your air fryer to transform the traditional pastry into a fun snack by cutting the pre-made cinnamon rolls into bite-sized pieces. The baking hack could be a fun treat to enjoy with a group of friends during a movie night or to serve fondue-style at a dinner party. Just a few added ingredients can transform canned cinnamon rolls into an enjoyable dessert option that still has that same signature, cinnamon-y taste.
How to make canned cinnamon roll bites in the air fryer
To make cinnamon roll bites in the air fryer, you will need a can of cinnamon rolls and a few other ingredients. Start by cutting the pre-made dough rolls into equal, bite-sized pieces to ensure a uniform bake. Next, place the pieces in the air fryer with parchment paper to avoid making a mess. Bake the cinnamon roll bites at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for six minutes and flip them halfway. They should be golden brown when they're finished. The bites should not be overlapping in the air fryer either, so you may have to do multiple batches if you're using a whole can of cinnamon rolls. If you decide not to use the whole can of cinnamon rolls, you can freeze the unbaked dough in a plastic bag or airtight container.
Lastly, the icing that comes with the canned cinnamon rolls needs to be tweaked to get a dippable texture for the sweet bites. Add a few splashes of milk to the icing or bring the flavor to the next level with softened cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar. At this step, you can even consider adding your own twist to the recipe by pouring caramel or strawberry sauce into the icing. Sprinkle your bites with a mixture of granulated sugar and ground cinnamon and dig in! For a more inventive flavor combination, try adding maple syrup to the icing and topping the bites with crumbled bacon.