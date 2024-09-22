Pop Canned Cinnamon Rolls In The Air Fryer For The Quickest Sweet Snack

There is nothing better than waking up to the sweet smell of cinnamon rolls in the oven. The delicious pastry is made with a yeasty dough, stuffed with a cinnamon sugar mixture, and topped with a rich icing typically made with cream cheese or powdered sugar. Not only can you buy canned cinnamon rolls, but you can also make them from scratch. There are several ways to spruce up a can of cinnamon rolls for a homemade taste, like pouring heavy cream on top of them prior to baking to give them a lighter and fluffier texture. But are you looking for a quick and easy hack to create something a bit different than the traditional cinnamon roll? Try popping them into the air fryer — which can be used to cook many unexpected foods.

You can bake canned cinnamon rolls in the air fryer for a crisper texture. Pop them into the appliance at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight or nine minutes. Or, you can use your air fryer to transform the traditional pastry into a fun snack by cutting the pre-made cinnamon rolls into bite-sized pieces. The baking hack could be a fun treat to enjoy with a group of friends during a movie night or to serve fondue-style at a dinner party. Just a few added ingredients can transform canned cinnamon rolls into an enjoyable dessert option that still has that same signature, cinnamon-y taste.