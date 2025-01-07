The One Tool Wine Aficionados Should Try From Costco

While these wine purifiers are claimed to help those who suffer from wine allergies, how do we know that they actually work? Well, according to the company's website, PureWine was founded by a father and son who both suffered from adverse reactions to wines. Hoping to find a solution to their problems and help others enjoy the simple joys of wine as well, the two spent two years in a lab developing a unique filtration system. They hoped the system would be able to remove a wine's histamines and sulfites, which are natural chemical compounds that can trigger allergy-like symptoms for some people, without altering its scientific makeup or flavor. Eventually, they succeeded in making it work.

Costco members have mostly positive things to say in the reviews of the product, which, at the time of writing, included 321 5-star reviews. One member sang especially high praises of the wands in her upvoted review, saying they work perfectly in all her favorite wines, red or white. "I'm thrilled to be able to enjoy wine again without the worry of a headache," she said. The member also claimed that there was no taste difference at all between the filtered and unfiltered wine, and she loved the novelty of the product, too. "The detachable charm is also brilliant — you will never misplace your special glass!"

Still, some other members claim that this product only works on cheap wines, or didn't have a noticeable effect for them at all. So, if you really want to know if these wine purifiers can improve your wine drinking experience, you might just have to try them for yourself.