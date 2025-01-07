The One Tool Wine Aficionados Should Try From Costco
There's a new product that wine aficionados should check out at Costco: PureWine's wine purifier wands. Designed to remove histamines and sulfites from wine, they make wine consumption safer for those with allergies or other wine sensitivities, while also enhancing the natural flavor and color of the drink. (Although you should usually avoid judging wine based on its color.) This product claims to combat all the negative effects of wine including headaches, skin flush, digestive issues, and even hangovers, and it works for white, red or sparkling wines. So, no matter your preference, or problems, PureWine has you covered.
Where you may have previously had to shell out more for pure, natural wine, or avoided this type of alcohol entirely due to adverse reactions, this product might be able to solve your problems. Costco sells a 40-pack of PureWine's filtration wands, which are single-use tools that you stick in your wine glass, for $64.99. (They also feature a charm at the end for added flair along with filtration.) To use the wands simply pour your wine of choice into a glass, stir it with the filtration stick for at least three minutes, and enjoy. PureWine makes another version of this product available at other retailers called The Phoenix, a reusable filter that attaches to the mouth of wine bottles, but this version is not currently sold at Costco.
But does it actually work?
While these wine purifiers are claimed to help those who suffer from wine allergies, how do we know that they actually work? Well, according to the company's website, PureWine was founded by a father and son who both suffered from adverse reactions to wines. Hoping to find a solution to their problems and help others enjoy the simple joys of wine as well, the two spent two years in a lab developing a unique filtration system. They hoped the system would be able to remove a wine's histamines and sulfites, which are natural chemical compounds that can trigger allergy-like symptoms for some people, without altering its scientific makeup or flavor. Eventually, they succeeded in making it work.
Costco members have mostly positive things to say in the reviews of the product, which, at the time of writing, included 321 5-star reviews. One member sang especially high praises of the wands in her upvoted review, saying they work perfectly in all her favorite wines, red or white. "I'm thrilled to be able to enjoy wine again without the worry of a headache," she said. The member also claimed that there was no taste difference at all between the filtered and unfiltered wine, and she loved the novelty of the product, too. "The detachable charm is also brilliant — you will never misplace your special glass!"
Still, some other members claim that this product only works on cheap wines, or didn't have a noticeable effect for them at all. So, if you really want to know if these wine purifiers can improve your wine drinking experience, you might just have to try them for yourself.