Stop Wasting A Whole Ravioli To Test Its Doneness

Whether you like your ravioli stuffed with pumpkin or filled with a kaleidoscope of goodies like olives, ricotta, beef, or pork, few pastas are as difficult to resist as a plate of this stuffed pasta. And for many of us, the attempts to resist taking big bites starts even before the pasta is plated. Often, our first bites of ravioli happen before the pasta is served, because we need to test if it's even done. And this isn't just a little nibble. Most of the time, the ravioli gets completely cut in half so that you can see if it's fully cooked, but really, why cut one in half when all you really need is a bite of one of the corners?

As it turns out, this is a pretty solid and straightforward way to test your raviolis' doneness. Take one ravioli out of the water it's boiling in and put it on a small plate. Cut a small piece off of one of the corners and try it. If it tastes like partially cooked flour or paste, the ravioli needs to go back into the water.

Cook the test ravioli (and all the others) until it's at least al dente. Aside from a texture perspective, there is a safety consideration for this. Most raviolis contain eggs in their ingredients list, so you want to cook them long enough to ensure that you're not eating raw eggs, basically. They're ready to serve when they reach this level of doneness.