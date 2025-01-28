American Beer Culture Changed Forever Thanks To German Immigrants

The last half of the 19th century brought more than 5 million German immigrants to the American Midwest, and more throughout the country. They weren't the first to arrive though — immigration to the United States began at the end of the 17th century, with families fleeing religious persecution and the bloody consequences of the Thirty Years' War. They left Germany for the U.S. for different reasons throughout the centuries, but the people who settled in America brought with them three things: a desire for religious freedom, a love for community, and a lifestyle built around beer.

German immigrants brought with them tangy and fermented sauerkraut, hearty and chunky German wedding soup, and a whole different take on how to drink a good beer. Not only did they introduce an alternative to the heavy English-style porters, stouts, and ales that were common in America at the time, they introduced beer halls, beer gardens, and created communities centered around breweries. Indoors, beer halls grew into multi-faceted entertainment zones with dance halls and bowling. Outdoors, beer gardens formed in all shapes and sizes, growing to feature carnival-style entertainment. The festival vibes that often accompany beer gardens and outdoor music scenes come straight from German culture — the same culture that sprouted the world's largest and still much-celebrated beer festival, Oktoberfest.