The Baked Good You Can Avoid Buying Next Time You're At Costco

Costco loyalists sometimes wield their membership cards like a golden ticket, knowing they have access to some of the most exclusive, delicious creations — including baked goods that go viral for their popularity. Yet there are also some underwhelming bakery items at Costco, and detractors cite everything from inconsistency to textural issues. The humble Kirkland bagel is one of the items shoppers have the largest gripe with, meaning you can skip them the next time you're at Costco. However, the reason might surprise you. The argument against the warehouse store's bagels centers around one of Costco's defining qualities: quantity.

At around $10 for a dozen bagels, it's easy to say this is a great deal. Especially when you consider that a similar bagel in a New York City bakery may set you back as much as $5 each (or more). But that return on investment is all relative to what you can actually consume before your carbs go bad. Considering a fresh bagel can degrade quickly, some customers are reportedly frustrated by the rapid mold growth to which these bagels are susceptible, and many take issue with the fact that 12 bagels is simply too much to get through in a timely fashion. Some customers are also turned off by the fact that bagels are among the Costco bakery items that aren't actually made from scratch.