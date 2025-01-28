The Specific Meat Martha Stewart Uses For Her Favorite Turkey Burgers

Although mentions of Martha Stewart may bring to mind the finest of culinary heights, the world's most famous lifestyle maestro actually first set out to keep her entertaining tips approachable. So, while some of her practices are about as attainable as literal pie in the sky (making multiple mains at Thanksgiving, for example), others, including some of her own favorite recipes, are actually within reach; and her turkey burgers are about as egalitarian as meat patties come — just with the type of signature upgrade you might expect.

In an erstwhile "Ask Martha" column, Stewart extolls the virtues of dark meat turkey, which will come as no surprise to anyone who has ever sampled the bird's disparate cuts. She uses 2 pounds of dark ground turkey meat for what she calls turkey-meatloaf burgers, due to their shared DNA with the latter item. That measure, plus other ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, and mayonnaise combine to serve eight. Stewart grills them over medium and arranges them on potato buns with vinegar kale and a chili sauce mix.