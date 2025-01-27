Carrots Vs Parsnips: What's The Difference?

We're all familiar with carrots — what would a platter of veggies or an elementary school lunchbox be without them? But, are you as well versed with carrots' pale, slightly spicy cousin, the parsnip, and could you define how the two differ? For most of us, the answer is a resounding nope. To unpack why one's so ubiquitous in every grocery store and the other you're maybe only spotting in your CSA haul, we'd have to unpack how certain produce picks become favored while others get much less love; an article for another time. But, the fact is, the standard American shopper is presented with a small sliver of the vast world of produce options — carrots make the cut, and parsnips, not so much.

While both root veggies are similar in shape, packed in nutrients, and have a crunchy bite, you can easily spot the most basic difference between the two with your eyeballs alone. Carrots, in most cases, are orange (thanks to their beta carotene content), though they can come in purple, white, or yellow. Parsnips are almost always a creamy white. Appearance aside, carrots have a milder, subtler, and sweeter flavor, making them an ideal candidate to add to treats like the perfect carrot cake and puree into juice. Parsnips are their spicier counterpart with a deeper flavor and earthy, root-y heat. They're perfect for savory dishes and roasting.