The Smartest Way To Store Cobb Salad So It Stays Fresh

There is a scene in the 2009 biographical comedy "Julie and Julia" — about home baker Julie Powell who is inspired by French chef Julia Child's easy cooking tips to start her own cooking blog — where Julie meets a group of distant, high-powered friends for their monthly "Cobb Salad Lunch". The scene starts with the entire table of New York City businesswomen ordering varieties of Cobb salads, with modifications to the iconic recipe like "no blue cheese" and "no bacon." It paints an aspirational image of the lunch-time favorite, which includes several different ingredients, including protein, fruit and veggies, cheese, lettuce, and a strong, flavorful dressing.

Advertisement

If you are planning to prepare a Cobb salad to serve to a group of guests or have one you'd like to save for later without it getting soggy, you'll have to take those ingredients into account. Luckily, there are tricks you can use to keep your Cobb salad fresh until you are ready to eat it, starting with separating the wet ingredients from the dry ingredients to maintain the lettuce's crispiness and the freshness of the others.

There are also a few more things that can keep your ingredients in tip-top shape, like the paper towel method or the mason jar method. You can even think of artistic ways to serve the meal for a family dinner or a party that does not require the ingredients to overlap. Continue reading for a few tips on how to best store your Cobb salad.

Advertisement