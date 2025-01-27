An Expert's Advice On Making Vegan Kimchi At Home

As the head tastemaker at the acclaimed Mari and Kochi, Sungchul Shim knows a thing or five about quality kimchi. His restaurant's menus feature the fermented goodness made with inventive ingredients such as squash and chives. So, if you're thinking omitting fish sauce or swapping out ingredients sacrifices flavor or authenticity, not so. In fact, one of the beautiful things about kimchi is its inherent customizability and flexibility, as well as its forgiving nature.

Case in point: There are over 200 recognized recipes and types of kimchi, so there's no one way to make it right. If you're vegetarian, vegan, suffer from a fish allergy, or just don't like it, you can totally skip the fish sauce. Commonly used in dishes such as pad thai, fish sauce adds a funky, salty depth to food that, as Shim suggests, can be mimicked through the use of other umami bombs such as miso or soy sauce. Kelp stock, also used in miso broth, is another of his suggested substitutes. Simply kelp (aka seaweed) boiled down in water to create a salty, savory broth, it lends that fresh-from-the-ocean vibe sans fish. After experimenting with kimchi, if you find your batch could have used more umami flavoring, Shim suggests adding grated onions or shiitake mushroom powder to take the flavor to the next delicious level. Let your tastebuds be the guide, as again, there's no one way to make a delicious batch.