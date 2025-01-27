The Secret Behind The Lines On Starbucks Cups

File this under the list of things you noticed once and then never thought about again: Ever wonder what the three black lines on the side of your to-go Starbucks cup are for? As it turns out, the innovative cup design makes life easier for busy baristas, marking important measurements for ingredients at the 8-ounce, 12-ounce, and 16-ounce levels.

These lines are only present on the plastic iced drink cups, not the paper ones for hot drinks (sorry, baristas; you're on your own for those). Depending on the drink, a barista might fill up coffee to the second line, milk or creamer to the third, and then fill the remainder with ice or simply put in the requested number of espresso shots and proceed from there with milk to the third line. Not that those are the only options. Other coffee shop brands' baristas may weigh ingredients, which is accurate but takes time. Using separate volumetric measuring devices may be a bit faster to some baristas but requires extra cleanup. Some baristas may even just eyeball it. The guesstimating approach certainly works, especially once a barista is practiced enough to have muscle memory, but Starbucks' focus on efficiency makes the line measurements important to their goal of consistency.