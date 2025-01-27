How To Properly Store Jackfruit
Jackfruit, the unassuming fruit originating from the Indian subcontinent, is not only a sweet treat (in ripe form), but the young, unripe variety is a substantial stand-in for animal-based meat given its easily shredded texture and neutral flavor canvas. From a savory BBQ pulled "pork" to a sweet jackfruit pudding, this versatile fruit has the potential to satisfy the craving for a meaty mouthfeel or an indulgent sweet treat. You can often find fresh jackfruit at Asian stores, either whole or cut into segments that are easier to handle, or in canned form, which is a great option for long-term storage and equal freshness.
With a few tips, you can also store fresh jackfruit for prolonged periods to retain optimum freshness and quality without wastage. For short-term storage, clean the jackfruit pods thoroughly, place them in an airtight container, and keep them in the refrigerator, where they'll last for three to four days. For long-term storage, freezing is the way to go. First, arrange clean jackfruit pods in a single layer on a baking sheet or any freezer-safe surface and freeze until firm. Then, transfer them to a freezer bag or a freezer-safe container and remove any excess air to prevent freezer burn. With this method, you can have jackfruit on hand for many months. A traditional Indian technique — pickling in a spiced brine — is another method to store jackfruit while imparting unique flavors and textures. This approach yields a delicious condiment to accompany any Indian-inspired meal.
Did you know the jackfruit seed is edible?
Properly storing produce is the key to avoiding spoilage and food waste. Another tip to minimize food waste is to learn which parts of the plant are safe to consume, explore ways to prepare them, and incorporate more textures, flavors, and nutrients into the dish. The jackfruit seeds have a mild, nutty flavor similar to chestnuts or Brazil nuts and are rich in protein and nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your diet. The cooked seeds can be eaten on their own as a snack or incorporated into various dishes as a nutritious ingredient. In many Indian households, you will find several unique ways of preparing jackfruit seeds in savory stews like South Indian sambar, which is a savory, spiced lentil and vegetable dish paired with rice, or in North Indian-style dishes, paired with roti (a variety of Indian flatbread).
To prepare jackfruit seeds, first clean them thoroughly by removing any remaining fruit pulp and fibrous membrane. The seeds can then be boiled, roasted, or added directly to any dish. When boiling the seeds, cook them until fork tender, and right when the outer white covering becomes easy to peel off, revealing the brown seed inside. Roasted jackfruit seeds make an excellent, healthy snack. Dry-roast them in a pan or roast them in an oven until they turn golden brown and develop a nutty aroma. The roasted seeds can be seasoned with salt and spices to taste. Next time you're making a batch of soup or stew, consider giving it a flavorful nutrient boost with your prepared jackfruit seed.