How To Properly Store Jackfruit

Jackfruit, the unassuming fruit originating from the Indian subcontinent, is not only a sweet treat (in ripe form), but the young, unripe variety is a substantial stand-in for animal-based meat given its easily shredded texture and neutral flavor canvas. From a savory BBQ pulled "pork" to a sweet jackfruit pudding, this versatile fruit has the potential to satisfy the craving for a meaty mouthfeel or an indulgent sweet treat. You can often find fresh jackfruit at Asian stores, either whole or cut into segments that are easier to handle, or in canned form, which is a great option for long-term storage and equal freshness.

With a few tips, you can also store fresh jackfruit for prolonged periods to retain optimum freshness and quality without wastage. For short-term storage, clean the jackfruit pods thoroughly, place them in an airtight container, and keep them in the refrigerator, where they'll last for three to four days. For long-term storage, freezing is the way to go. First, arrange clean jackfruit pods in a single layer on a baking sheet or any freezer-safe surface and freeze until firm. Then, transfer them to a freezer bag or a freezer-safe container and remove any excess air to prevent freezer burn. With this method, you can have jackfruit on hand for many months. A traditional Indian technique — pickling in a spiced brine — is another method to store jackfruit while imparting unique flavors and textures. This approach yields a delicious condiment to accompany any Indian-inspired meal.