The Classic Pastry You Can Now Find At Costco's Bakeries

It appears that the Costco almond croissant is stuffed with a nutty almond filling, topped with sliced almonds, and finished off with a flurry of powdered sugar. They do differ from the typical versions in their shape, however, which is round rather than the iconic half-moon. You can find this confection in a package of six, and it will set you back about $12, making each one just shy of $2. Considering that you would likely pay about two to three times that price in a standalone bakery, this deal is a steal.

If you can't seem to get your hands on one of these at your local Costco, however, some users recommend purchasing the signature Costco croissant, then whipping up a homemade almond filling of your own (which can be accomplished with ground almonds, butter, sugar, eggs, and almond extract), and baking it in the oven. But keep your eyes peeled for this classic pastry, because while there are mistakes everyone makes when shopping at Costco, if you're a pastry lover, sleeping on these new almond confections could be one of them.