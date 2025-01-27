The Classic Pastry You Can Now Find At Costco's Bakeries
Costco offers its customers some major advantages with their membership. The wholesale shopping model means convenient bulk purchasing, plus there are those exclusive products that send Costco shoppers on grocery treasure hunts. But for some fans, the store's real bread and butter is in the Costco bakery. The chain offers an array of hits, from massive muffins in flavors like lemon poppyseed, chocolate, and blueberry, to cheesecakes and cookies — and of course, the store's famous signature croissants.
Yet, while fans may have their Costco pastries fully catalogued and ranked worst to best, they've recently gotten a new reason to pay a visit to the bakery section: the addition of almond croissants. The standard signature croissants have long had a loyal following, but the almond version — a classic bakery pastry with French origins — has not been on the list of offerings. However, recent reports have been showing up on the internet that these buttery pastries can now be found at Costco.
Getting your Costco almond croissant
It appears that the Costco almond croissant is stuffed with a nutty almond filling, topped with sliced almonds, and finished off with a flurry of powdered sugar. They do differ from the typical versions in their shape, however, which is round rather than the iconic half-moon. You can find this confection in a package of six, and it will set you back about $12, making each one just shy of $2. Considering that you would likely pay about two to three times that price in a standalone bakery, this deal is a steal.
If you can't seem to get your hands on one of these at your local Costco, however, some users recommend purchasing the signature Costco croissant, then whipping up a homemade almond filling of your own (which can be accomplished with ground almonds, butter, sugar, eggs, and almond extract), and baking it in the oven. But keep your eyes peeled for this classic pastry, because while there are mistakes everyone makes when shopping at Costco, if you're a pastry lover, sleeping on these new almond confections could be one of them.