Resetting Your Nespresso Machine Is Easier Than You Think

If your Nespresso machine is acting up, perhaps having problems with extraction or frequently getting pods stuck, or if you just want to reprogram it, one solution is to try a factory reset. Just like how resetting your phone can help fix issues, resetting your Nespresso can help work out kinks that are preventing you from getting the most out of your coffee. Fortunately, resetting Nespresso machines is really easy, and it doesn't take long to get your machine back up and running.

Although the exact reset process will depend on the type of Nespresso machine you have, some share the same steps. To rest the Vertuo, Vertuo Pop, and Vertuo Next, you have to open the top to eject the pod (if there's one inside), then close it but leave it unlocked. Then, press the central button five times within three seconds. This will cause the light to flash orange five times before turning white.

However, if you have the Vertuo Plus, you'll need to hold down the lever and the button at the same time for three seconds. This will allow you to access the machine's special functions. Press the lever down three times and you'll enter the factory reset mode. You can then press the main button, which will be blinking, to confirm the reset. If you have another machine, you can select your model on the Nespresso website and scroll down the instruction guides to find the manual for resetting.