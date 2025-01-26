The Unexpected Dish You Might Want To Avoid Ordering At Texas Roadhouse

The Texas Roadhouse menu embodies the spirit of the Lone Star state by offering generously sized hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and freshly made sides. Besides its famous Southern-inspired foods — like the warm honey rolls made fresh every five minutes and served with house-made cinnamon butter — the chain offers low prices, large portions, and a fun, casual atmosphere. Once upon a time it was known for buckets of peanuts at each table and the subsequent shells littering the floor, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have put a moratorium on Texas Roadhouse's iconic peanuts. Nevertheless, the menu has held strong and continues to offer plenty of options for all taste buds.

However, some options might be questionable when it comes to nutrition. If you find yourself scanning the menu for a salad that is more than just greens, do yourself a favor and steer clear of the Steakhouse Filet Salad. Sure, steak salads can provide lots of protein (This one includes 71 grams of protein), but the Texas Roadhouse Steakhouse Filet Salad is also loaded with a large amount of sodium at a whopping 2,870 milligrams. The U.S. Department of Health advises adults to consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. Thus, this one salad puts you over the average person's daily limit. According to the FDA, too much salt in your diet can lead to high blood pressure and increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.