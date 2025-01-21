How To Make An Easy Lasagna Soup With 3 Trader Joe's Ingredients

Are you having the dinner time doldrums? Day to day, it can be difficult to figure out what to make for supper, and get to the business of actual cooking. Luckily, Trader Joe's exists. The tiki-themed grocery store is known for its plethora of convenient and tasty frozen foods, each of which can be dressed up for optimal flavor. You can upgrade Trader Joe's frozen soup dumplings, for example, with the addition of just a few simple ingredients. But one Trader Joe's devotee — Instagram user traderjoes5itemsorless; an account dedicated to making recipes from Trader Joe's with (you guessed it) five items or fewer — has found a way to make a delicious lasagna soup with only three ingredients.

The recipe calls for one family style meat lasagna, a package of ricotta, and a container of chicken broth. To make, simply place the frozen lasagna in a slow cooker with chicken broth and cook at a low heat for a couple of hours. Then, top with ricotta and serve. Et voilà! It's a great, easy version of the popular lasagna soup (and you don't have to worry about crafting lasagna that holds its shape). The simmering meat and tomato sauce create a rich and delicious broth, perfect to spoon up with the lasagna noodles. The addition of ricotta imitates the creamy center of traditional lasagna dishes and adds a bit of freshness to the hearty dish.