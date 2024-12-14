Does Starbucks Own The Juice Brand It Sells In Stores?
When people think of Starbucks, juices and fruity flavors are not necessarily the first things that come to mind. However, Starbucks has had an extensive list of fruit flavors and toppings available, many of which can be mixed and matched to create unique drink ordering hacks. Fruit flavors are also prevalent on the Starbucks secret menu, which happens to include a tropical Pina Colada Frappucino.
Beyond adding fruitiness to coffee, Starbucks also sells juices in its cafes under the label Evolution Fresh. The juice brand was actually owned by Starbucks up until 2022 when it was purchased by Bolthouse Farms, a California-based company that produces its own super-premium juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and other products. The transaction between Starbucks and Bolthouse Farms was initially announced in May 2022; the transition became official that August. Although Starbucks no longer owns Evolution Fresh, the juice is still available for purchase in Starbucks locations throughout America.
The evolution of Evolution Fresh
Before Evolution Fresh became part of the Starbucks brand, it was an independent company from California. Founded on the idea of bringing people good tasting and nutritious juice, Evolution Fresh actually spent over a decade in business before converting to the cold-pressed methods for extracting fresh juices that it is known for today.
It wasn't until 2011 that Starbucks acquired Evolution Fresh. From there, Evolution Fresh products began appearing regularly in Starbucks locations. At the same time, the company made a push to increase public awareness about wellness and healthy eating.
By the time Bolthouse Farms started talks with Starbucks about Evolution Fresh, the juice company had expanded from its original Californian roots to a juicery unique to the company. It also led to nationwide sales of its cold pressed products. To this day, Evolution Fresh products can be found in several flavors at select Starbucks locations in the United States, although the brand no longer belongs to Starbucks.