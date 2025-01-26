Why Freezing Sauerkraut Is A Major Mistake

In today's culinary landscape, we are seeing fermented foods like sauerkraut, and kimchi — a beloved staple in Korean cuisine — finally getting their much-deserved recognition. These traditional foods, which have been staples in Eastern cultures for centuries, and are valued for their role in aiding and maintaining optimum gut health, are being acknowledged by the Western world. In addition to their valuable probiotic properties, fermented foods can also help improve immune function. As such, fermented vegetables have become a go-to addition to meals for health-conscious consumers.

Sauerkraut, a fermented cabbage dish that is actually believed to have originated in China before making its journey into becoming a staple in Eastern and Northern European households, is an excellent condiment to add to your burgers, sandwiches, or even a salad for a desirable tang and a dose of probiotic goodness. However, preserving these beneficial properties requires proper storage and freezing may seem like the no-brainer approach to extend its shelf life. On the contrary, it's counterproductive and can ruin this fermented food's most valuable benefits. This is because when water freezes, it forms ice crystals that can physically rupture bacterial cell walls. This cellular destruction results in the loss of any beneficial probiotic bacteria that make sauerkraut a healthy food choice. Additionally, thawing frozen sauerkraut yields an unappealing, rubbery texture as opposed to the satisfying crunch we know and desire.