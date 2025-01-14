The Ideal Time To Clean Your Greens To Avoid Pesky Bacteria
Fresh greens are something everyone should have in their kitchen because not only are they healthy, but they can be incredibly delicious. Now, most folks are probably in the habit of washing and trimming their greens; some even swear by washing produce with baking soda to get it extra clean, though it's often unnecessary. However, while prepping your leafy greens is encouraged, the timing of when you wash and cut can make a massive difference in both its lifespan and how full of bacteria it is.
When it comes to greens (or really any produce), one of the worst things you can do is wash or chop them up before putting them away. When you cut and wash your greens in advance, they can become more susceptible to the growth of bacteria, which can then enter the greens through the cuts. Moreover, washing can actually increase the rate of spoilage, making your greens wilt and rot before you can turn them into a restaurant-worthy Caesar salad. Optimally, you'll want to keep your greens nice and dry until you're ready to use them.
That said, don't avoid washing them altogether because washing does help remove a lot of bacteria and debris. While it takes a bit more prep time, avoiding ingesting potentially harmful bacteria and microorganisms is worth the effort.
Tips for cleaning your greens the right way
Unwashed leafy greens can be pretty dirty thanks to elements like soil, insects, and bacteria, which is why washing them is so important. However, if you want them as clean as possible, you'll need more than a simple rinse. When cleaning your greens, you'll want to discard the outer leaves of things like lettuce and any that are broken, bruised, or otherwise damaged. The individual leaves should then be rinsed under cold running water to remove dirt and bacteria. Alternatively, you can submerge the greens in a bath of cold water to loosen up dirt and debris before rinsing. Once the greens are washed, you can cut and trim them to your liking.
For drying your leafy greens, the easiest method is to use a salad spinner, which uses centrifugal force to remove water from the produce. You can also dry greens without a salad spinner by using things like a clean pillow case or plastic bag filled with paper towels and spinning it in a fast circular motion. While these are the quickest ways, you could also wring the greens in a towel or let them air dry if you have time.
It should be mentioned also that you should never use commercial produce cleaners. Those products have not been approved by the FDA, which recommends using only cold water instead. Likewise, keep soap and detergents away from your greens as well. If you want to go the extra mile, use a diluted vinegar bath before rinsing; nothing else is needed.