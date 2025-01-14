The Ideal Time To Clean Your Greens To Avoid Pesky Bacteria

Fresh greens are something everyone should have in their kitchen because not only are they healthy, but they can be incredibly delicious. Now, most folks are probably in the habit of washing and trimming their greens; some even swear by washing produce with baking soda to get it extra clean, though it's often unnecessary. However, while prepping your leafy greens is encouraged, the timing of when you wash and cut can make a massive difference in both its lifespan and how full of bacteria it is.

When it comes to greens (or really any produce), one of the worst things you can do is wash or chop them up before putting them away. When you cut and wash your greens in advance, they can become more susceptible to the growth of bacteria, which can then enter the greens through the cuts. Moreover, washing can actually increase the rate of spoilage, making your greens wilt and rot before you can turn them into a restaurant-worthy Caesar salad. Optimally, you'll want to keep your greens nice and dry until you're ready to use them.

That said, don't avoid washing them altogether because washing does help remove a lot of bacteria and debris. While it takes a bit more prep time, avoiding ingesting potentially harmful bacteria and microorganisms is worth the effort.