Why You Should Keep Your Flour In The Freezer
Flour is the key ingredient to so many things, from cakes and breads to gravies and roux. However, not everyone can go through a bag quickly. While many people are used to storing their flour on the counter for months at a time, as it turns out, you should never store open flour in the pantry. In fact, if you have some sitting in your pantry and don't know how long it's been there, it's probably time to throw out your flour because it's likely gone bad.
Flour can go rancid when left at room temperature, where heat, oxygen, moisture, and light can speed up the spoilage process. Moreover, flour can become infested with pests like weevils that absolutely no one wants to eat. By storing flour in the freezer, you can keep it fresh for longer. Where flour will only last for six to eight months at room temperature, white flour will be good for two years in the freezer. Freezing is particularly useful for whole grain flours, which are prone to spoiling faster than white. This is because they contain fats that increase the rate of rancidity, making them less shelf-stable. These can stay fresh for a year in the freezer.
While the freezer is your best bet for storing flour long-term, you shouldn't toss it in without first transferring it to an airtight container. This will keep your flour from picking up any odors that could change its taste, and keep out excess oxygen and moisture. You can also use a vacuum sealer to keep flour fresh in the freezer, but this can make it hard to grab flour when you need it unless it's been pre-portioned.
Your fridge is the next best place to store flour
Now, the freezer is the best place for your flour if you want to keep it fresh for as long as possible, but if space is at a premium in your freezer or you use flour often enough, your fridge will work just as well. When stored in the fridge, white flour will stay fresh for a year, while whole grain flour will last about six months. Similar to freezing, it's a good idea to transfer your flour to an airtight container when storing it in the fridge to keep out moisture, air, and odors.
One benefit of keeping flour in the fridge is that you don't have to let it thaw before using it, which is a boon if you're a frequent baker. You'll still have to let the flour come to room temperature regardless of where it is stored, though. Cold flour can cause baked goods to rise less and become much denser than intended.
Of course, you could always split your bag of flour into two containers and keep one in the freezer for long-term storage and the other in the fridge for immediate use. You never know when the urge to make a delicious quick bread will strike, after all! That said, where you store your flour will ultimately depend on how often you use it and how much space you have to spare.