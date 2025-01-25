Why You Should Keep Your Flour In The Freezer

Flour is the key ingredient to so many things, from cakes and breads to gravies and roux. However, not everyone can go through a bag quickly. While many people are used to storing their flour on the counter for months at a time, as it turns out, you should never store open flour in the pantry. In fact, if you have some sitting in your pantry and don't know how long it's been there, it's probably time to throw out your flour because it's likely gone bad.

Flour can go rancid when left at room temperature, where heat, oxygen, moisture, and light can speed up the spoilage process. Moreover, flour can become infested with pests like weevils that absolutely no one wants to eat. By storing flour in the freezer, you can keep it fresh for longer. Where flour will only last for six to eight months at room temperature, white flour will be good for two years in the freezer. Freezing is particularly useful for whole grain flours, which are prone to spoiling faster than white. This is because they contain fats that increase the rate of rancidity, making them less shelf-stable. These can stay fresh for a year in the freezer.

While the freezer is your best bet for storing flour long-term, you shouldn't toss it in without first transferring it to an airtight container. This will keep your flour from picking up any odors that could change its taste, and keep out excess oxygen and moisture. You can also use a vacuum sealer to keep flour fresh in the freezer, but this can make it hard to grab flour when you need it unless it's been pre-portioned.