The Step You Should Take Before Tossing Out Your Expired Salad Kits

Nothing is worse than cleaning your refrigerator at the end of the week and finding expired produce. Lettuce is a typical culprit, as its expiration date varies depending on the type. A head of lettuce can last for up to three weeks when stored properly, though there are several hacks to help keep your lettuce fresh. But what about bagged lettuce? Even if you've tried to revive your bagged lettuce with an ice bath, once the bag is opened, the produce is likely to expire within three to five days. So, what do you do when the weekend rolls around and you realize you never made the trendy Trader Joe's salad kit you purchased?

Not all hope is lost. Salad kits, which are typically listed at a higher price point than plain bagged lettuce, come with several different ingredients. These can range from nuts and seeds to flavorful dressings and croutons. While the wilted lettuce may need to be tossed out after a short timeframe, oftentimes, the other aspects of the kit are salvageable. The nonperishable ingredients are typically secluded in a separate bag from the lettuce, thus keeping them fresh from the lettuce's spoilage. That said, the other ingredients should also feature their own expiration date on their packaging. The date typically won't align with the expiration date on the bagged salad, as that pertains to the lettuce. So, when throwing out your expired salad kits, be sure to check all the ingredients, as you may be able to save the fun toppings.