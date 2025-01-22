Hambagu Is Japan's Flavorful Take On Classic Salisbury Steak

Beef enthusiasts rejoice: There's a Japanese dish that should be on your radar if you love a good Salisbury steak. Hambagu is a casual dish people make at home or order from a yoshoku restaurant — a place that serves Western-style cuisine in Japan. Not to be confused with hanbaga (hamburger), hambagu isn't served on a bun with pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. However, it does have onions, ketchup, and sometimes cheese.

Hambagu is a minced beef or pork steak coated in gravy. The patty is formed in an oval shape from meat, onions, eggs, and breadcrumbs. The perfectly browned ground beef is soft with a density somewhere between a hamburger patty and a meatball. Unlike its counterparts, hambagu relies on flaky panko breadcrumbs for a crisp crust. The best thing about this dish is that it only requires one frying pan. When the patties are done cooking, the juices disperse, creating a solid foundation for the gravy ingredients to simmer in red wine. All of these elements come together to create a savory and saucy meal that's worth the effort.