Pork Is The Underrated Meat For Juicy Burgers
Burgers are one of the most beloved foods on the planet, with fans who clamor for the most basic, classic preparation, as well as out-of-the-box creations that feature everything from fancy cheeses to mind-blowing bun replacements (remember the ramen burger?). But perhaps it may be less common to consider experimenting with the makeup of your burger, too, by stepping away from the meat most commonly associated with the patty. Instead of defaulting to beef the next time you make your burger, consider an alternative protein — pork.
Upon hearing this idea, it may seem like a no-brainer. Of course, juicy, bursting-with-flavor ground pork is delicious when packed into an Italian or sweet Italian sausage casing, crumbled in between layers of lasagna, or formed into meatballs. Why not turn it into a juicy, flavorful burger? Fortunately, it's a pretty simple swap if you're interested in giving this twist a shot — exchange your ground beef for ground pork. That said, it's important to include a bit of egg and breadcrumbs. The former helps hold your meat together in patty form, while the latter acts as a sponge, soaking in the delicious juices from your pork and ensuring your patties stay moist and tender. One egg and about ¾ cup of breadcrumbs per 2 pounds of ground pork is a good starting ratio, and from there you can play with your pork patty's flavor profile.
Styling your pork burger
The familiar taste of pork lends itself to so many flavors, which makes is super easy to customize and get creative with this twist. It works well when seasoned with parmesan cheese and basil, but also goes perfectly with some dried sage and garlic. You can experiment with classic pork-friendly ingredients like apples and mustard,or add slices of tangy sweet grilled pineapple. Try a few unexpected seasonings that turn out restaurant-quality burgers, from truffle salt to furikake. You can even take some liberties with the breadcrumbs and swap them for crushed saltine crackers, which — when combined with some diced red onion and served with Dijon mustard — gives you a Danish-style creation popular in Iowa. When it comes to buns, a squishy potato roll will do your pork right, but a pretzel bun is also a unique take that adds a little flair.
When it comes to toppings, you can reach for your go-to standards like lettuce and tomato, or pickles for a vinegary pop that can help cut the richness of your pork patty. Choose a cheese like cheddar or American, a spicy jack or a funky blue. For a little crunch, add zingy sliced onions or even double down on your pork perfection by topping your burger with crispy bacon. No matter how you style it, there are cooking mistakes that can be ruining your pork, but bypassing this protein for your burger recipe is a faux-pas you can easily avoid.