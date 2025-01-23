Pork Is The Underrated Meat For Juicy Burgers

Burgers are one of the most beloved foods on the planet, with fans who clamor for the most basic, classic preparation, as well as out-of-the-box creations that feature everything from fancy cheeses to mind-blowing bun replacements (remember the ramen burger?). But perhaps it may be less common to consider experimenting with the makeup of your burger, too, by stepping away from the meat most commonly associated with the patty. Instead of defaulting to beef the next time you make your burger, consider an alternative protein — pork.

Upon hearing this idea, it may seem like a no-brainer. Of course, juicy, bursting-with-flavor ground pork is delicious when packed into an Italian or sweet Italian sausage casing, crumbled in between layers of lasagna, or formed into meatballs. Why not turn it into a juicy, flavorful burger? Fortunately, it's a pretty simple swap if you're interested in giving this twist a shot — exchange your ground beef for ground pork. That said, it's important to include a bit of egg and breadcrumbs. The former helps hold your meat together in patty form, while the latter acts as a sponge, soaking in the delicious juices from your pork and ensuring your patties stay moist and tender. One egg and about ¾ cup of breadcrumbs per 2 pounds of ground pork is a good starting ratio, and from there you can play with your pork patty's flavor profile.