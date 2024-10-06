How Many Shots Are In A Mixed Drink?

It can sometimes be hard to tell if you're truly getting your money's worth when you order drinks from a bar, pub, or restaurant. You want to give the establishment the benefit of the doubt, of course, but you probably have experiences (or at least have heard horror stories) of receiving weak, quasi-flavorless drinks at certain locales. And while the taste of a mixer is all well and good, that's not the only thing you want to enjoy in your supposedly alcoholic beverage — and a weak drink may make you wonder just how much alcohol is standard in a regular, run-of-the-mill mixed drink.

If you were to order a straight-up shot at a bar, you'd probably receive a 1.5-ounce serving — the standard procedure at many drinking wells, and the measurement to find just how many shots are in a 750-milliliter bottle. But this measurement can change when you instead order a mixed drink. Mixed drinks and cocktails are not inherently the same, and one of the big differences is that, in many bars, mixed drinks tend to work on a single/double basis rather than using set measurements. What this means is that, if you ordered a rum and coke, for example, the default serving is 1 ounce of rum, with the option to double your serving for an extra charge. So while a standard shot may be 1.5 ounces, that number reduces to 1 ounce if you order a mixed drink.