The Aesthetic Reason You Might Want Your Next Sandwich To Be Open-Faced
Whether it's made with tuna salad and horseradish for a hint of spice, or a simple stack of turkey and cheddar, sandwiches are a timeless portable provision teeming with carbs, proteins, and veggies. But it's not just their nutrient-dense, flavor-forward nature and on-the-go handheld convenience that makes sandwiches so inviting, it's also their customizable appeal. A sandwich can look like anything you want it to, even if it doesn't have a top slice of bread holding it together. In fact, an open-faced sandwich is the most eye-catching way to enjoy one.
Without a top slice of bread, you get a full, unobstructed view of all the fresh ingredients you've piled onto your sandwich. When your favorite fixings aren't hiding behind a slab of whole wheat, you can soak in the vibrant, interconnecting shapes and colors of juicy tomatoes, crunchy onions, leafy greens, and creamy spreads — seemingly small components of a sandwich that culminate in an edible masterpiece, making the dining experience all the more personal, artful, and immersive. Plus, they're easy to style. Whether you layer your ingredients with refined precision or let them spill over for an effortlessly cool look, the options for sculpting an inspired open-faced sandwich are endless, and you don't have to be a food artist to make it work for you, especially when you work from the heart.
Tips for making an open-faced sandwich
Making an open-faced sandwich is no more difficult than preparing one with two slices of bread. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to enjoy a playful open-faced sandwich with practicality.
If you're not using a sturdy slice of bread like ciabatta or sourdough, consider toasting it for stability. A solid foundation prevents the bread from buckling and breaking under the weight of your beautifully assembled sandwich ingredients. No sandwich is complete without a condiment, and open-faced iterations are no exceptions. But to allow your meats, cheese, and veggies to set and stick, a spread of sauce should be the first ingredient you paint your bread with — just don't forget another drizzle atop the final product for maximum moisture and an elegant visual flair.
When working with larger ingredients like beefsteak tomatoes and avocado, thinly slice them to avoid an awkwardly bulky open-faced sandwich that might topple over. Unless, of course, you're composing a shabby chic sandwich with a rustic charm; then you can let the ingredients spill over the sides, just make sure to serve with a fork and knife for a more comfortable and pragmatic eating experience.
Finally, don't hesitate to chow down on two open-faced sandwiches, which essentially add up to one large sandwich. The only difference is that they are far more charming than their two-slice counterpart. Even Ina Garten loves an open-faced sandwich, which should all but seal the deal on the artistic superiority of a one-bun sandwich.