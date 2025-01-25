The Aesthetic Reason You Might Want Your Next Sandwich To Be Open-Faced

Making an open-faced sandwich is no more difficult than preparing one with two slices of bread. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to enjoy a playful open-faced sandwich with practicality.

If you're not using a sturdy slice of bread like ciabatta or sourdough, consider toasting it for stability. A solid foundation prevents the bread from buckling and breaking under the weight of your beautifully assembled sandwich ingredients. No sandwich is complete without a condiment, and open-faced iterations are no exceptions. But to allow your meats, cheese, and veggies to set and stick, a spread of sauce should be the first ingredient you paint your bread with — just don't forget another drizzle atop the final product for maximum moisture and an elegant visual flair.

When working with larger ingredients like beefsteak tomatoes and avocado, thinly slice them to avoid an awkwardly bulky open-faced sandwich that might topple over. Unless, of course, you're composing a shabby chic sandwich with a rustic charm; then you can let the ingredients spill over the sides, just make sure to serve with a fork and knife for a more comfortable and pragmatic eating experience.

Finally, don't hesitate to chow down on two open-faced sandwiches, which essentially add up to one large sandwich. The only difference is that they are far more charming than their two-slice counterpart. Even Ina Garten loves an open-faced sandwich, which should all but seal the deal on the artistic superiority of a one-bun sandwich.