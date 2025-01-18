You'll Have To Fly To France To Try McDonald's Most Expensive Item

It's no secret McDonald's does things differently in other countries. Not only are their loads of different McDonald's McFlurrys from around the world, but some international McDonald's have menu items you can only order when traveling abroad. The unique menu items are notorious enough that some people actively go out of their way to eat at McDonald's while abroad.

McDonald's in France is truly unique for a multitude of reasons. On the list of unique McDonald's fries around the world, France weighs in with veggie fries, a mix of carrots, parsnips, and beets straight-cut and fried to golden perfection. It is also home to the most expensive McDonald's menu item: the Triple Cheddar & Double Beef. Essentially, this is McDonald's gourmet version of a standard cheeseburger — with a French twist.

At first blush, the hamburger seems like nothing special, but for many, it is worth going out of their way for. It's the fancy cheese and gourmet beef that set the burger apart from other McDonald's items. The more expensive ingredients make the Triple Cheddar & Double Beef worth the $15-plus price tag.