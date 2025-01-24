Why You Don't See Childs Chain Restaurants Anymore

Food at Coney Island occupies a unique part of American culture. Not only is it famous for the deliciously saucy Coney Island hot dog, but it was also the launching pad for plenty of variations on the theme — like dirty water hot dogs — and hot dogs as a whole. Without Coney Island, hot dogs might not be as ingrained in American culture as they are now.

While hot dogs get all the fame, there are plenty of other significant contributions to American culinary history that come from Coney Island. Hidden in the annals of Coney Island's history is the Childs restaurant chain, which slowly disappeared from the public eye throughout the late 1950s and 1960s. Although the chain was once relatively popular, it never recovered from bankruptcy and over time its locations were bought and sold off.

Today, the most famous relic of the chain is its Coney Island location. (There appear to be several other facades in Queens.) Although the restaurant inside the Coney Island spot is not a Childs restaurant, the building has been made a historical landmark. Renovations have resulted in some changes to the building as a whole, but overall the original Childs restaurant building stands as a beacon of what once was, at Coney Island.