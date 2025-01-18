The Meat Serving Hack That Saves You Money

If you're a meat-and-potatoes person, the thought of making meat a side dish may seem like sacrilege. But there are good arguments for taking this approach to your meals, including allowing you to stretch a few pieces of meat among more people, recipes, or both. It also opens you up to dishes you might not otherwise try.

Some cuisines are naturally less meat-forward than others. For example, Asian cuisines like Japanese, Chinese, and Korean feature more vegetables, rice, and noodles and less meat. That's true even though individual meat ingredients, like Japanese Kobe beef steaks, are popular. The reason often comes down to the cost and the availability of ingredients. Consider the techniques of Chinese restaurant stir-fry, for example. Mounds of vegetables like carrots, broccoli, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms explode colorfully onto the plate, while slivers of chicken, beef, or pork peek out from under sliced celery and bits of white rice.

Indian subcontinent cuisine, which includes Pakistani and Bangladeshi, is also known for veggie-heavy dishes. Though they also have rice dishes laden with veggies and meat in rich sauces, many of them in the form of delicious soups and stews. Dishes like chickpea stew with legumes and veggies (and sometimes raisins) swimming in a flavorful broth and Instant Pot daal with its abundance of lentils or split peas, often served with rice or flatbread, are examples of this in action. Even when there's meat in the dish, it's a member of the chorus, not the main soloist.