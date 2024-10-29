The Right Way To Make Daal In An Instant Pot According To A Pro

Daal, also spelled with just one "a," means to split in Sanskrit, a translation that doesn't fully explain the ins and outs of this popular Indian food staple, or why it's such a great candidate for your next Instant Pot meal. The split here refers to halved or whole lentils, peas, beans, or pulses that usually make up daal dishes, though saying that a bowl of daal is just a steaming bowl of split red lentils (or what have you) doesn't quite get to the heart of it.

And while daal's definition might be a tad complex for the uninitiated, Chowhound has been assured by Varun Inamdar, chef and owner of 27 Degrees West in Singapore, Anokhi Bar & Grill in Shanghai, and New Light Sopore in Kashmir, emphasizes that "making dal in an Instant Pot is quick and easy!" His culinary expertise is also showcased on the Rajshri Food YouTube channel, which features video walkthroughs of 100% vegetarian recipes — including some for daal.

If you've made daal on the stovetop before, then you'll be happy to learn that some of the steps you take to make this classic Indian comfort food in an Instant Pot remain the same. This definitely lessens the learning curve. Fortunately, this popular kitchen tool also cuts out some of the steps or, at least, cuts down on the time and energy required to complete them. In other words, you get the best of both worlds when you make daal in an Instant Pot, such as the brand's classic 7-in-1 model. Here's what you need to know to get started.