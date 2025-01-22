How US Army Technology Led McDonald's To Create The McRib

Whether you can't wait for its annual appearance or consider it some sort of frankenmeat, McDonald's McRib is none-the-less a unique sandwich that can't help but spark a social media frenzy upon its yearly return to the fast food giant's menu. Its history, like the sandwich's shape and ingredients, is a bit enigmatic. The meat is made to resemble a rack of ribs, although it's actually made of seasoned boneless pork shoulder, slathered with BBQ sauce, and served on a bun with pickles and onions.

As with the confusing history of McDonald's Happy Meal, which includes several potential creators, the invention of the McRib seems to have had a few hands who helped shape it into its final form. But at the heart of its creation lies the U.S. Army and a program meant to figure out how to make unpalatable looking pieces of meat appear more appetizing for its soldiers. Back in the 1960s, food scientist John Secrist worked at the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center (now the Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center) in Natick, Massachusetts. He and his team began developing what came to be called restructured meat. If you find the term unappetizing, just wait.