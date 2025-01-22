Does McDonald's Serve Hot Chocolate?

McDonald's is one of the world's most popular fast food chains. It started out as a small burger stand in San Bernardino, California, opened by Maurice and Richard McDonald in 1940, but has since become a global brand. And while the restaurant is still best known for its burgers, which we've ranked from worst to best, it has also built a name for itself with other menu items, including its oversized sodas and affordable coffee, known as McCafé. But if you're not a big coffee drinker yet still want a hot drink, you can also order hot chocolate at the chain. However, as of November 2024, some hot chocolate orders in the United States and Canada were on pause due to malfunctions with the machine that makes the decadent drink.

Although McDonald's technically has hot chocolate available on its U.S. menu, if you try to click on it through the website for nutrition details, you'll be brought straight back to the main McCafé menu. If you try ordering through the app, the drink is listed as "currently unavailable" at some locations. As of publication, there is no timeline for when hot chocolate will return to all McDonald's.