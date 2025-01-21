The Simple Way To Fix Hollandaise Sauce That's Too Thick

Hollandaise is one of those sauces that you could probably eat with a spoon. It's rich from the butter and egg yolks but slightly tangy from the lemon juice, and it pairs perfectly with everything from a classic eggs Benedict to fancy oysters Rockefeller. This sauce can appear intimidating to make because it's quite delicate, but it's not as hard as it seems; You can even make hollandaise in a blender. But if you do make a mistake, there is usually a way to fix it. Keep in mind that this sauce shouldn't be too thick, as hollandaise is prone to breaking. If you find that your sauce has turned out thicker than you'd like, go ahead and add a little liquid such as water or lemon juice to thin it out.

Hollandaise sauce is a stable emulsion made from combining egg yolks and lemon juice, then slowly whisking in a bit of butter. While it tastes incredible, it does require some technique. The butter should be fully melted, but not so hot that it starts to scramble the eggs. And adding just the right amount of lemon juice is key for flavor, so if you find that your sauce is too thick, but the flavor is just right, start by adding water. Then, add a small amount of lemon juice if needed.