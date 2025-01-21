The Simple Way To Fix Hollandaise Sauce That's Too Thick
Hollandaise is one of those sauces that you could probably eat with a spoon. It's rich from the butter and egg yolks but slightly tangy from the lemon juice, and it pairs perfectly with everything from a classic eggs Benedict to fancy oysters Rockefeller. This sauce can appear intimidating to make because it's quite delicate, but it's not as hard as it seems; You can even make hollandaise in a blender. But if you do make a mistake, there is usually a way to fix it. Keep in mind that this sauce shouldn't be too thick, as hollandaise is prone to breaking. If you find that your sauce has turned out thicker than you'd like, go ahead and add a little liquid such as water or lemon juice to thin it out.
Hollandaise sauce is a stable emulsion made from combining egg yolks and lemon juice, then slowly whisking in a bit of butter. While it tastes incredible, it does require some technique. The butter should be fully melted, but not so hot that it starts to scramble the eggs. And adding just the right amount of lemon juice is key for flavor, so if you find that your sauce is too thick, but the flavor is just right, start by adding water. Then, add a small amount of lemon juice if needed.
Tips for hollandaise sauce with the perfect texture
The thickness of hollandaise sauce can depend on its temperature. It thickens as it cools, so consider how much time will pass between when the sauce is made and when it's served. If you're serving it immediately, then gauge the thickness based on the warm sauce. But if it could be left sitting in the pan for 10 or 15 minutes, you can make the sauce a bit thinner when heated, and it will thicken up to just the right consistency as it cools. Hollandaise should be served warm, so don't let it spend too much time cooling in the pan.
If you refrigerate the sauce, it will become much thicker. Instead of making it extremely thin while cooking, your best bet is to adjust the thickness as it reheats. For the most even reheating, do so in a double boiler, and add just a little water or lemon juice as it heats up to ensure it reaches the right consistency.