Marcus Samuelsson Swears By A Simple Pan Swap For Cornbread
Cornbread is a delectable side dish with an unmistakable golden hue. Not only is it a delicious bread, but it also has multiple uses, like comforting cornbread bowls. As if this dish couldn't get any better, here comes celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson with a fun pan swap that makes cornbread even more enjoyable.
Samuelsson's hack is quite simple: Just bake the cornbread in a loaf pan. This makes it easier to serve, and as he writes in his cookbook "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home," it also makes it convenient: "I make my cornbread in a loaf pan so I can have slices, not wedges," he notes. Using a loaf pan also makes it easier to toast the cornbread on a griddle or cast iron pan, as the slices will fit better than wedges and there's more surface area to turn crisp and browned.
The best thing about this pan swap is that no changes need to be made to the recipe. Make Marcus Samuelsson's version, hack your boxed cornbread, or stick with your favorite from-scratch recipe. The cornbread will still be just as tasty, just shaped somewhat differently and much easier to divvy up into slices.
Loaf pans for cornbread
Loaf pans are one of the most essential baking tools. They play a major role in baking many kinds of bread, cornbread included. Plus, their small size makes them easy to use for smaller batch breads; they are also pretty easy to store. Combined with Marcus Samuelsson's trick for making cornbread easier to slice, loaf pans are a great tool to have on hand.
When it comes to using the deep pans for cornbread, the process is quite simple. Place the cornbread batter into the loaf pan and smooth out the top before placing the pan in the oven. The cornbread will be done when it starts browning, and the sides start to pull away from the sides of the loaf pan.
Removing the cornbread from the loaf pan is also relatively easy. The bread should already be pulling away from the interior sides of the loaf pan, but it is a good idea to use a non-metal knife on the sides of the bread to make sure the bread is separated from the loaf pan. From there, simply turn out the loaf and slice as needed.