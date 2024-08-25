Marcus Samuelsson Swears By A Simple Pan Swap For Cornbread

Cornbread is a delectable side dish with an unmistakable golden hue. Not only is it a delicious bread, but it also has multiple uses, like comforting cornbread bowls. As if this dish couldn't get any better, here comes celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson with a fun pan swap that makes cornbread even more enjoyable.

Advertisement

Samuelsson's hack is quite simple: Just bake the cornbread in a loaf pan. This makes it easier to serve, and as he writes in his cookbook "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home," it also makes it convenient: "I make my cornbread in a loaf pan so I can have slices, not wedges," he notes. Using a loaf pan also makes it easier to toast the cornbread on a griddle or cast iron pan, as the slices will fit better than wedges and there's more surface area to turn crisp and browned.

The best thing about this pan swap is that no changes need to be made to the recipe. Make Marcus Samuelsson's version, hack your boxed cornbread, or stick with your favorite from-scratch recipe. The cornbread will still be just as tasty, just shaped somewhat differently and much easier to divvy up into slices.

Advertisement