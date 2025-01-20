Don't Have A Grill? Cook Your Burgers In The Air Fryer
Grilling burgers is practically a national pastime. Pulling a thick, juicy burger off a hot grill at just the right moment is so satisfying. But perhaps the grill has been put away until the weather improves, or you don't have a grill. Sure, you could throw them in a frying pan and have grease splatter everywhere, but the air fryer is your answer for fuss-free burgers: Crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside in about 10 minutes. As with any cooking technique, there are tricks to getting the best possible air fryer burgers, according to Rachel Buck, senior demo chef for Ninja Test Kitchen, a site dedicated to creative, stress-free cooking featuring Ninja and SharkNinja brand cookware.
Buck is a culinary marketing expert and food stylist who has shared air fryer tips for panko chicken with us. This time around, she offers up some easy ways to ensure you're getting the most out of air fried burgers. Essentially, cooking burgers in the air fryer requires the same attention to detail you'd give them on the grill or stovetop. You don't want to end up with dry, overcooked patties.
Keep the meat moist for the air fryer
For top results, you'll want to start with the best patties you can make. Use an 80/20 beef-to-fat ratio, as it's the best type of beef for juicier burgers. Then, treat the meat with respect, and don't overwork it. "When forming patties," says Rachel Buck, "handle the meat gently to avoid compacting it, which can lead to dry burgers."
Over-mixing your beef is one of the biggest mistakes when making burgers. Working it too much can lead to a dense, uninspiring patty. When you mix and press the meat over and over, you're breaking down the myosin proteins that help give a great burger a bit of a spring. It also binds and emulsifies fat and water inside the patty. Working the meat into patties while they're cold (instead of room temperature) helps preserve the binding, and gives you a great burger.
Including a little moisture in the mix for additional juiciness is also a good idea, says Buck. "Mix in a little bit of grated onion, breadcrumbs soaked in broth or milk, olive oil, or an egg into the meat mixture for added moisture." This is similar to Bobby Flay's trick for juicy grilled turkey burgers, where he pours some oil on the outside to add and trap moisture. You can also make an indentation in the patty and add a little butter to avoid dry burgers.
One flip is all it takes
The beauty of the air fryer — like the Ninja Pro 4-in-1 5 quart version — is it's ready to go right when you turn it on. (You can also preheat to warm the air before you fry.) It provides consistent heat throughout the cook time and all the way around. That and a grill basket ensures hot, even cooking on the outside, but it's easy to keep the inside juicy and not overcooked if you're watching your time. Still, Rachel Buck recommends precise timing (you're looking at about seven to 10 minutes total for medium rare to medium).
"Keep a close eye on the burgers and flip them halfway through," she suggests. While some YouTube guides don't include flipping, it makes sense, to guarantee a crispy, grilled texture on both sides. Flipping also helps ensure you're watching things and not overcooking the meat, which is another big mistake people make when cooking burgers. Just as when cooking with the grill, don't forget the buns. "You can also toast the buns in the air fryer at the end for a nice, crisp finish," says Buck.