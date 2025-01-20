Don't Have A Grill? Cook Your Burgers In The Air Fryer

For top results, you'll want to start with the best patties you can make. Use an 80/20 beef-to-fat ratio, as it's the best type of beef for juicier burgers. Then, treat the meat with respect, and don't overwork it. "When forming patties," says Rachel Buck, "handle the meat gently to avoid compacting it, which can lead to dry burgers."

Over-mixing your beef is one of the biggest mistakes when making burgers. Working it too much can lead to a dense, uninspiring patty. When you mix and press the meat over and over, you're breaking down the myosin proteins that help give a great burger a bit of a spring. It also binds and emulsifies fat and water inside the patty. Working the meat into patties while they're cold (instead of room temperature) helps preserve the binding, and gives you a great burger.

Including a little moisture in the mix for additional juiciness is also a good idea, says Buck. "Mix in a little bit of grated onion, breadcrumbs soaked in broth or milk, olive oil, or an egg into the meat mixture for added moisture." This is similar to Bobby Flay's trick for juicy grilled turkey burgers, where he pours some oil on the outside to add and trap moisture. You can also make an indentation in the patty and add a little butter to avoid dry burgers.