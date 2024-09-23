The Air Fryer Is Your Answer For Fuss-Free Burgers

When you're using an air fryer, the standard rules for delicious burgers still apply. Air frying a juicy burger starts with the meat and seasoning. This means that the beef should be well-seasoned and have a good meat-to-fat ratio. Even if you opt for preformed patties, make sure you season them before putting them into the air fryer. If you form your own patties, make sure that they're the same size for even cooking in the air fryer. A uniform thickness will help ensure that all your burgers finish at the same time, with no undercooked or overcooked spots.

Since air frying is different from other common cooking methods, a few general tips can make a big difference. First, avoid overcrowding the basket — air needs to circulate around each patty for it to cook evenly and get that nice, crispy exterior. You may need to cook the patties in batches if you're serving a crowd and the basket can't accommodate more than a few patties. Don't forget to flip the burgers halfway through cooking to ensure they cook evenly on both sides. It's also helpful to preheat your air fryer before adding the patties, so they start cooking immediately. Finally, since air fryers can vary in size and efficiency, keep an eye on time and temperature. You should begin checking your burgers a minute or two before the suggested cook time, and adjust it as needed to suit your specific air fryer.

