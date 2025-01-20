The Rise, Fall, And Re-Emergence Of The Wine Cooler
If you were born long after the '80s, you might think wine coolers are some kind of high-tech devices designed to chill your wine to the perfect temperature. But get ready to be disappointed, because they're not quite that. They're pre-mixed beverages — wine and fruit juice blends, if you will. And they often come with a touch of sugar and fizz, thanks to the carbonated water that gives them extra zestiness. To put it into perspective, they're more or less similar to Gatorwine, TikTok's drink invention designed to make the most of cheap wine or a fruity, budget-friendly sangria that can turn even your worst day a little brighter.
Traditionally prepared at home (especially when you had an extra bottle that was about to go bad), wine coolers became the go-to for those who found it hard to handle their drink. Making them was easy; just pour in some lemon-lime soda to your desired taste, and you've got yourself the perfect refreshment.
But it was not until 1976 that they hit the spotlight. This happened after a couple of old high school pals in California, Stuart Bewley and Michael Crete, decided to get creative with blending tropical fruit juices, club soda, and white wine. Little did they know, their invention — initially named "California Cooler" — would take the Golden State by storm, eventually boosting production to an impressive 12.5 million cases annually just four years later.
Major fall and comeback
But like all good things, the California Cooler's success came to an end after competitors like E. & J. Gallo Winery (EJG) entered the market and launched their own version of the drink — Bartles & Jaymes — in 1984. To make matters worse, in 1991 the US Congress spiked wine taxes by nearly 500%, further dampening their popularity. And although the tax increase actually saved lives, leading to a 4.7% reduction in alcohol-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, it ultimately killed the wine cooler industry. Urged to cut costs, manufacturers turned to malt liquor as a cheaper alternative to wine. Thus, wine coolers became part of history. Or did they?
Remember EJG? Well, the Modesto-based winery brought the coolers back, only this time with a fresh twist. They now come in four exciting flavors, and you can make your pick from watermelon and mint, grapefruit and green tea, cucumber and lime, and ginger and lemon. And to keep up with modern trends, the old glass bottles were swapped for sleek 12-ounce aluminum cans — which are far more convenient. A single can costs $1.99, but let's be honest, you're most likely not going to satisfy your cravings with just one. So, why not be more practical and grab a 6-pack for $9.99 instead? By the way, they now have far fewer calories and are entirely gluten-free. Cheers to the future, while having a taste of the past!