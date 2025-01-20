The Rise, Fall, And Re-Emergence Of The Wine Cooler

If you were born long after the '80s, you might think wine coolers are some kind of high-tech devices designed to chill your wine to the perfect temperature. But get ready to be disappointed, because they're not quite that. They're pre-mixed beverages — wine and fruit juice blends, if you will. And they often come with a touch of sugar and fizz, thanks to the carbonated water that gives them extra zestiness. To put it into perspective, they're more or less similar to Gatorwine, TikTok's drink invention designed to make the most of cheap wine or a fruity, budget-friendly sangria that can turn even your worst day a little brighter.

Traditionally prepared at home (especially when you had an extra bottle that was about to go bad), wine coolers became the go-to for those who found it hard to handle their drink. Making them was easy; just pour in some lemon-lime soda to your desired taste, and you've got yourself the perfect refreshment.

But it was not until 1976 that they hit the spotlight. This happened after a couple of old high school pals in California, Stuart Bewley and Michael Crete, decided to get creative with blending tropical fruit juices, club soda, and white wine. Little did they know, their invention — initially named "California Cooler" — would take the Golden State by storm, eventually boosting production to an impressive 12.5 million cases annually just four years later.