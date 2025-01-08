Why Morel Mushrooms Are Called Molly Moochers In West Virginia

Edible mushrooms make for an umami addition to pasta or egg dishes, such as a mushroom and leek quiche – there are even mushrooms that taste like chicken. One of the most prized, morels are an edible mushroom found in the wild. They sport a spongy, porous, oblong cap and are considered a culinary delicacy because of their scarcity. Morel mushrooms poke through the damp earth for a brief period every spring. While not impossible to cultivate, the fungus is infamously tricky to farm and is usually harvested by intrepid foragers who uncover the coveted morsel at the base of oak, aspen, elm, poplar, ash, and apple trees.

While they can be found across most of the country, in the American South, some snack-seekers call the mushroom a Molly Moocher. The term has its roots in West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountain region, and while fungi enthusiasts aren't certain how morel mushrooms acquired this moniker, there are a few theories.