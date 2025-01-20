The Thoroughly American Reason Fruit Is Usually On The Bottom Of Your Yogurt Cups

Yogurt is something most folks have in their refrigerators either as a morning treat to top with the best granola or as a key ingredient for moist cakes. However, have you ever wondered why some yogurts always have fruit at the bottom? After all, wouldn't it make more sense to blend it all together? Well, the story behind why fruit is always at the bottom of yogurt is actually pretty fascinating and wholly American.

The concept was conceived in 1947 by Daniel Carasso, who founded Dannon Yogurt (then known as Danone) in the Bronx a few years earlier. Unfortunately, American palettes weren't too keen on chowing down on plain yogurt without any fixings, so Carasso had to think of a way to make his product more popular. His solution was to appeal to American's love of sweets by introducing the European treat to fruit compote. However, food laws at the time prevented dairy products from being mixed with anything. Carasso was able to get around this regulation by putting the fruit on the bottom of cups under the pretense that it would be safe to consume due to the low pH levels and the fact that the fruit wouldn't technically be mixed with the fermenting yogurt.

Carasso's gamble paid off as his new fruit on the bottom yogurts became an unprecedented success. Soon after launching the first flavor, strawberry, Dannon followed up with other fruits. Today, the brand offers cherry, peach, blueberry, and their original strawberry, all of which are delicious on their own.