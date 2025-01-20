The Thoroughly American Reason Fruit Is Usually On The Bottom Of Your Yogurt Cups
Yogurt is something most folks have in their refrigerators either as a morning treat to top with the best granola or as a key ingredient for moist cakes. However, have you ever wondered why some yogurts always have fruit at the bottom? After all, wouldn't it make more sense to blend it all together? Well, the story behind why fruit is always at the bottom of yogurt is actually pretty fascinating and wholly American.
The concept was conceived in 1947 by Daniel Carasso, who founded Dannon Yogurt (then known as Danone) in the Bronx a few years earlier. Unfortunately, American palettes weren't too keen on chowing down on plain yogurt without any fixings, so Carasso had to think of a way to make his product more popular. His solution was to appeal to American's love of sweets by introducing the European treat to fruit compote. However, food laws at the time prevented dairy products from being mixed with anything. Carasso was able to get around this regulation by putting the fruit on the bottom of cups under the pretense that it would be safe to consume due to the low pH levels and the fact that the fruit wouldn't technically be mixed with the fermenting yogurt.
Carasso's gamble paid off as his new fruit on the bottom yogurts became an unprecedented success. Soon after launching the first flavor, strawberry, Dannon followed up with other fruits. Today, the brand offers cherry, peach, blueberry, and their original strawberry, all of which are delicious on their own.
Putting fruit at the bottom of yogurt has many benefits
Although dairy laws aren't as restrictive on mixing dairy products as they were in the 1940s, that hasn't stopped Dannon and other companies like Yoplait's Oui and Chobani from offering fruit-on-the-bottom yogurts. As it turns out, putting the fruit on the bottom of yogurt cups actually has some benefits other than circumventing food safety regulations.
For example, when there is an even layer of fruit compote underneath a layer of yogurt, you're more likely to get a bit of it with every spoonful, and it will be much more concentrated and flavorful than if it were mixed in. That said, there's nothing stopping you from stirring it altogether if that's your preference. Swiss-style yogurt, for instance, can be made with fruit purees mixed into it. However, when combined, the fruit flavors become tempered by the yogurt and aren't as punchy as a spoonful of half yogurt and half pure compote. Ultimately, the one you favor will depend on personal preference.
Moreover, the fruit on the bottom makes more sense in terms of transport and storage. If the fruit were placed on top of the yogurt, it could end up settling toward the bottom anyway before you have a chance to enjoy it. Similarly, with Swiss-style yogurts, the bits of fruit tend to have less moisture to prevent the yogurt from becoming watered down. When the fruit is at the bottom already, it can have more moisture without impacting the texture of the yogurt above during storage. Just make sure to eat your yogurt before it goes bad, because that will really ruin the taste.