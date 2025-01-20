The Time Burger King Tried To Partner With McDonald's, But It Didn't Go As Planned

With how successful major fast food chains are, it is hard to imagine that they ever experience major failures. These restaurants are always trying to bring new items to menus but not all of them succeed. There have been times when even a giant like McDonald's makes mistakes.

While some attempts at new fast food items seem doomed to fail — like the time Burger King added burritos to the menu — some ideas don't appear as bad on paper. Such was the case with the McWhopper, which was supposed to be a burger crossover between McDonald's and Burger King. While a burger made by two fast food chains who are best-known for burgers sounds like a great idea, this concept never actually hit the market before McDonald's shut it down.

What most people might not know is that McDonald's didn't turn down the idea simply because the company didn't like it. In reality, it was simply due to the fact that Burger King came up with the idea without consulting anyone at McDonald's first; Reportedly, McDonald's didn't even hear about the concept until test samples were shown to the public.