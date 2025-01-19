How To Save Even More Money With Costco's Convenient Meal Subscriptions

If you're someone who loves making quick and easy dinners, switching to meal delivery services like Blue Apron or HelloFresh might be the perfect idea for you. Still, before you take the leap, know that there's actually a way to make these services more affordable. The next time you want to try a subscription meal service, change the way you shop at Costco by buying gift cards for those brands from the grocery chain first.

While it might seem like a bad idea to purchase a subscription through a third party, as middlemen often raise the price of the original service to make money, that's not the case with Costco. In fact, Costco sells discounted gift cards for plenty of meal subscription brands, so you end up paying less for the same amount of food. For example, you can buy a gift card worth $100 for Nutrisystem through Costco, but the card itself only costs $79. In the past, the retail chain even offered a great deal for Blue Apron, too. Customers had to pay just $70 for a $100 gift card. That's just to name two.

While Costco might not offer gift cards for every meal subscription service all the time, they have a steady list of brands on rotation. So, it might be a good idea to check the chain first before paying full price for a meal subscription elsewhere.