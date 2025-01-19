How To Save Even More Money With Costco's Convenient Meal Subscriptions
If you're someone who loves making quick and easy dinners, switching to meal delivery services like Blue Apron or HelloFresh might be the perfect idea for you. Still, before you take the leap, know that there's actually a way to make these services more affordable. The next time you want to try a subscription meal service, change the way you shop at Costco by buying gift cards for those brands from the grocery chain first.
While it might seem like a bad idea to purchase a subscription through a third party, as middlemen often raise the price of the original service to make money, that's not the case with Costco. In fact, Costco sells discounted gift cards for plenty of meal subscription brands, so you end up paying less for the same amount of food. For example, you can buy a gift card worth $100 for Nutrisystem through Costco, but the card itself only costs $79. In the past, the retail chain even offered a great deal for Blue Apron, too. Customers had to pay just $70 for a $100 gift card. That's just to name two.
While Costco might not offer gift cards for every meal subscription service all the time, they have a steady list of brands on rotation. So, it might be a good idea to check the chain first before paying full price for a meal subscription elsewhere.
Other discounted gift cards for foodies from Costco
At Costco, the savings don't just stop with gift cards for food subscription services. In addition to deals with brands like Nutrisystem, Costco members can also get $100 worth of Domino's, Panera Bread, and Papa Johns gift cards for just $79.99, to name a few. Fast-casual options aside, there are also discounted gift cards for fancy steakhouses, tropical grills, food delivery services, and more, so there's something for every foodie out there. Some members even claim Costco sells discounted gift cards for their local restaurants. Whether you go local or chain, don't forget to tip, even if you're paying with a gift card.
To browse Costco's current gift card selection, check the chain's app or website, or look at the gift card section in person at a store near you. Most members advise checking the website first, as this will often offer a wider selection than in-stores.
If you've been sleeping on the Costco gift cards section, it's time you take full advantage of your membership and change that. Then, for more money-saving hacks at Costco, read this.