The No-Fail Method Of Rescuing A Slab Of Overly Dry Ribs

Barbecue ribs slathered in sweet-and-smoky sauce and falling from the bone are a delicious gift to your meat-loving guests, and a super-impressive meal to work into your regular repertoire. But, even if you perfect the 3-2-1 method for grilling ribs on a gas grill or are already proficient in the easy way to make oven-baked ribs fall-off-the-bone tender, it's still possible to wind up with tough, dry ribs. Some rib cuts, such as baby back, are fairly lean, meaning they lack the fat and moisture content to easily maintain optimal tenderness; the culprit in this unfortunate case is likely that your ribs have been cooked too quickly and at too high a temperature.

Fortunately, there's a way to fix this issue even after your ribs are fully cooked: Simply give your ribs a good rubdown with a cocktail of your go-to barbecue sauce and apple cider vinegar in equal parts, then wrap them up snuggly in foil before popping them in the oven at around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. About an hour later, your ribs should have some of that critical moisture restored thanks to the old-fashioned culinary magic of steam.