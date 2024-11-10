What Makes Honeycrisp And Cosmic Crisp Apples Different?

If you're a true apple connoisseur, you know there is more than the choice of just green and red. Beyond the handful of apple varieties in the standard supermarket, there are over 7,500 apple varieties grown throughout the world. Some varieties are tart and acidic while others are juicy and sweet — and if you like the latter flavor, Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp apples should be on your radar.

To understand how these two apples are different, we'll first break down their similarities. Both apple varieties, and all other types, belong to the Rosaceae family. Both are celebrated for their high level of sweetness and juiciness, low levels of acid, as well as almost always having a dependable crunchy flesh. Cosmic Crisp's crunchy bite and sweetness is actually thanks to the Honeycrisp apple — this apple variety is the result of breeding Honeycrisp with Enterprise apples.

Cosmic Crisp and Honeycrisp can be considered younger apple varieties — heirloom apple varieties, like Pippin and Baldwin, were discovered in the 1700s and 1800s. The brand new Cosmic Crisp was first introduced in 2019, after taking 20 years to breed correctly. Honeycrisp has had a bit more time on the market — it was released in 1992, and it took 10 years longer to develop than the Cosmic Crisp. And if you're wondering if these apples are GMO, neither are. Apple breeding does not involve genetic engineering, but is completed through selection for specific traits and crossbreeding between varieties.