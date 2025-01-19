Why Steelhead Trout Is The Perfect Fish Replacement For Salmon

The taste of salmon, even with the differences between wild and farmed salmon, is a fairly distinctive flavor. It's rich in an oddly subtle way, and it's meaty and oily and a little bit buttery. It's unique enough that salmon dishes aren't similar to other fish dishes, like the even more umami tuna or the mildly sweet tilapia. That said, if you're looking to adjust the flavor of a salmon fillet or if you're cooking on a tighter budget, plenty of chefs use steelhead trout as a salmon substitute, and it works well.

Steelhead and salmon are vaguely close relatives, both being fish in the Salmonidae family that alternate between freshwater and the ocean during their lives. Beyond the fact that they look similar, both in the wild and on your plate, steelhead trout and salmon have a similarly delicate flakiness to them, and their differences in taste are minor enough that your average dinner guest likely won't notice the difference unless you point it out. Steelhead trout is also typically cheaper on top of that. It's not entirely the same, though; steelhead is softer and less fatty than salmon, and it's more mild and has a bit less of that fishy taste that salmon has in abundance.