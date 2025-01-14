Why Some People Believe That New England Beach Style Pizza Is The Worst
New England is a region known for a great many culinary delights. From Maine and Connecticut lobster rolls to Rhode Island calamari and clam chowder, food lovers have plenty of reasons to travel to one of the six states that make up this northeast corner of the United States. But to some people, that list of delights absolutely does not include one item: New England beach-style pizza.
This regional version of pan pizza was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, at a bakery called Tripoli. The Sicilian spot had been turning out sweets like cannoli and pastries since 1924, but about 20 years later, tossed the savory offering into the mix, eventually selling squares from a stand on Salisbury Beach — a choice that earned it this location-specific name. It wasn't long before another contender, Cristy's Pizza, opened nearby, kicking off a decades-long rivalry.
Yet while it's long been a mainstay, it hardly seems to be a slice that pizza connoisseurs vociferously recommend. Unlike other sheet pan styles like Detroit or Sicilian (which have their own distinctions), this New England original has a particularly thin crust, and the toppings are anything but abundant. A meager showering of shredded mozzarella is standard, accompanied by some less-than-aesthetically pleasing slices of provolone for those who want extra cheese; Tripoli Bakery and Pizza's sauce, in particular, is described as being quite sweet.These qualities headline conversations about what makes this rare square less than satisfactory in some people's eyes.
Putting together a New England beach pizza
That said, New England style beach pizza has its fans. If you're one of them — and hoping to convince others that this stuff has redeeming qualities — one major upside is how easy it is to prepare. Some versions of the sauce call for a simple combination of classic marinara thickened with some tomato paste, seasoned with chile flakes, dried oregano, and crushed garlic, and then sweetened with some standard-issue white sugar. Assembly requires only that you ladle some of this condiment over prepared pizza dough (frozen or picked up from your local bakery or pizzeria will do), toss on the provolone discs and shredded mozz, and bake for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Like lesser-known styles of pizza out there, like a Chicago option that isn't a classic deep dish, this unusual entry into the American pizza canon may not have a ton of fans. But perhaps detractors can upgrade their version of this pie using some tips to make the best Detroit style pizza at home, too. Dialing in a more palatable sauce or sourcing high quality cheeses will make a real difference. But if you opt to go for the classic New England favorite and go in with measured expectations, perhaps you'll be pleasantly surprised by this nostalgic treat.