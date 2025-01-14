The Unexpected Pepper That Gives Pizza A Pop Of Vibrant Flavor

Pizza is a globally enjoyed shareable provision that's just as timeless as it is reinventable. Although you can garnish a pizza with just about any fixing you can think of, one of the biggest mistakes you can make when baking a pizza is selecting the wrong toppings. While pepperoni, tomatoes, and mushrooms are timeless options, the classics can get old. By crowning a pizza with rare and uniquely flavorful toppings, you can transform your homemade recipe into a family heirloom that might just make its way through generations. Enter Peppadew — the lipstick-red pepper that will up your pizza game without stirring up any controversy.

Peppadew is the brand name of a company that popularized pickled piquanté peppers. A relatively new cultivar that was discovered in South Africa by the founder of Peppadew in the 1990s, these treasured piquanté peppers are unseeded and preserved in a pickling brine. They flaunt an on-the-nose sweetness accented by undercurrents of spicy warmth and tangy acidity that mingles well with rich, creamy cheeses and zippy red sauce. In addition to their multi-dimensional flavor profile, a bite of Peppadew peppers is crunchy, firm, and refreshing. But when baked into a pizza, they tenderize for a juicy mouthfeel. Not only is their texture and taste one-of-a-kind, but the bright red color of Peppadew peppers enhances the visual aesthetic of your pizza, making it as eye-catching as it is mouthwatering.