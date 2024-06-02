The 100-Year Mystery Behind Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores

Before self-checkouts, grocery shopping was a much more social affair. In the early 20th century, you couldn't go to the store to buy food without talking to a grocery clerk. Unlike cashiers who simply ring up your items then send you on your way, clerks took care of the shopping. Customers would hand over their shopping lists, then eventually be handed a bag full of the products they asked for. While some counters in modern-day supermarkets are still supervised by a clerk (like, say, the bakery), this "full-service" model gave way to the "self-service" one. (Ironically, today, the closest experience you can get to grocery shopping in the 1900s is probably Instacart.) Now, most people can walk into a store and grab everything themselves — sometimes without talking to another soul. And it's all thanks to a business with one of the strangest-sounding names to grace a grocery store sign: Piggly Wiggly.

Advertisement

The first self-service grocery store in the U.S. — and the predecessor for today's retailers — was founded by Clarence Saunders in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1916. Dissatisfied with clerk-based stores, which cost lots of both time and money, he came up with Piggly Wiggly, where customers would do their own shopping, originally with hand baskets and eventually with the first shopping carts. Piggly Wiggly quickly caught on, so Saunders franchised it. By 1922, there were 1,200 locations throughout the country.

Of course, the shockingly successful new approach to grocery shopping wasn't the oddest thing about Saunders' store; that would be its name. And over 100 years later, the mystery behind the origins of "Piggly Wiggly" still puzzles shoppers.

Advertisement