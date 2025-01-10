Walmart Empanadas In Your Freezer? You Need To Know About This Health Alert
A mislabeling issue on frozen chicken empanadas found in Walmart stores nationwide has prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a health alert. The product is labeled as Bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas, but inside the box, consumers may actually find the company's apple cinnamon empanadas instead. While consumers might be disappointed to find they've gotten the wrong type of empanada, the biggest issue — and what prompted the alert — is that the apple cinnamon empanadas contain milk, which isn't listed on the label's package.
Someone with a milk allergy could unknowingly eat the mislabeled product. Thankfully, there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions so far, according to the USDA health alert. Because Walmart is the largest grocery store chain in the United States and the product was sold across the country, there's a possibility that a lot of consumers may have purchased these empanadas. The exact product is labeled as "Bettergoods Traditionally Crafted Chicken Curry Empanadas" in a 9.6-ounce package with the best by dates of 5/21/26 and 5/22/26. On the side of the box you'll find "EST. P33967."
Not a recall
Four customer complaints about finding the Bettergoods cinnamon apple empanadas inside the boxes labeled chicken curry empanadas prompted the manufacturer, Rajbhog Foods, to contact the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The FSIS deals with food safety and has issued some of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history. Because the product is no longer being sold, there isn't a recall. Instead, the federal agency issued a health alert in case consumers have the product at home in their freezers.
Unlike the recall of frozen waffles from Walmart and Target in October 2024, the empanadas aren't contaminated with listeria or other food-borne bacteria. This is instead a labeling issue. Even so, the FSIS suggests you don't eat the product. Either toss it or return it to the Walmart where you bought it for a refund. "Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider," the health alert states.