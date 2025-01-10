Walmart Empanadas In Your Freezer? You Need To Know About This Health Alert

A mislabeling issue on frozen chicken empanadas found in Walmart stores nationwide has prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a health alert. The product is labeled as Bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas, but inside the box, consumers may actually find the company's apple cinnamon empanadas instead. While consumers might be disappointed to find they've gotten the wrong type of empanada, the biggest issue — and what prompted the alert — is that the apple cinnamon empanadas contain milk, which isn't listed on the label's package.

Someone with a milk allergy could unknowingly eat the mislabeled product. Thankfully, there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions so far, according to the USDA health alert. Because Walmart is the largest grocery store chain in the United States and the product was sold across the country, there's a possibility that a lot of consumers may have purchased these empanadas. The exact product is labeled as "Bettergoods Traditionally Crafted Chicken Curry Empanadas" in a 9.6-ounce package with the best by dates of 5/21/26 and 5/22/26. On the side of the box you'll find "EST. P33967."