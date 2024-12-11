Elevate The Flavor Of Pesto With One Creamy, Salty Swap

Traditionally made with fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, buttery pine nuts, and olive oil, pesto is a versatile and aromatic spread tailor-made for pasta, sandwiches, grain bowls, and much more. Although the prototypical recipe is a tried-and-true classic that needs no fixing, there are no rules against jazzing it up. Whether you make it from scratch or grab a jar from the store, crumbly feta cheese can elevate pesto with little effort.

Feta can be made with goat, sheep, or cow's milk, but most forms flaunt the same mouthwatering flavor profile that walks the line between fresh, tangy, and salty. With a crumbly texture that's surprisingly soft and creamy, feta transforms pesto by adding a touch of zippy, acidic richness that perfectly accents its garden-fresh goodness and earthy undertones. Beyond improving its flavor, feta also thickens pesto for a more lush, fatty texture that transforms its mouthfeel. You can replace Parmesan with feta or use both cheeses to make pesto for an ultra-rich, dairy-forward spread with complex tasting notes that swing between zesty, sharp, and salty.